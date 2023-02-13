The Ibagué mayor’s office quoted the Colombian soccer player from Millionaires, Daniel Cataño, and his attacker, Alexander Montenegroso that they render their defenses, after the embarrassing episode last Sunday in the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro.

Milton Restrepomunicipal government secretary, indicated that according to article 15 of Law 1445 of 2011, the two people will be heard.

(Daniel Cataño: drastic decision against the fan who attacked him, video)(Daniel Cataño: violent fan who attacked him spoke for the first time, video)

What would the penalty be?

The official affirmed that both Cataño and the fan who entered the field to hit him must answer for their behavior.

“@Alcaldiaibague will summon the Player @ danielcatano20, from the @MillosFCoficial club, to render defenses within the sanctioning administrative process that will be brought forward for the attack on a Deportes Tolima fan, in accordance with Article 15 of Law 1445 of 2011” , Restrepo specified to www.elrincomnvinotinto.com

According to Restrepo, Cataño could cancel a fine between 20 and 100 monthly minimum wages for acts of “incitement to physical or verbal aggression, or damage to sports, public, residential or commercial infrastructure on the occasion of a sporting event.”

Alejandro Montenegro, a Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Cataño. Photo: Taken from Win Sports and social networks

In the same way, the official warned that the eastern and family tribune will be sanctioned for applauding the apology of violence and that the fan who attacked Cataño would also be sanctioned.

There will also be a sanction for the “Millionaires bar for having attacked a member of the police.” Finally, there will also be drastic decisions with the Tolima bar due to the use of gunpowder, ”he said.

(Shakira and Piqué: lawyer ‘turned on the fan’, leaked secrets of the agreement)

(Nairo Quintana: forceful response from the MPCC about a possible meeting)