The International Boxing Association (IBA) will award Italian Angela Carini, who retired after 46 seconds of last Thursday’s fight against Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympic Games, the organization’s prize money as if she were an Olympic champion, according to the organization’s president, Umar Kremlev.

Angela withdrew from her fight against Imane, in the round of 16, after receiving a strong blow, as she considered that she was not in a position to continue in one of the most controversial moments of Paris 2024.

Even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met yesterday with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, with whom she discussed, among other matters, the case of the Algerian woman, who had high testosterone levels — according to the IOC, but the IBA, which conducted the test last year that disqualified Khelif, denies that the test involved testosterone levels. Kremlev alleged, breaking the organization’s confidentiality, that the reason for the disqualification was that Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have the male chromosome pattern.

“I couldn’t see her tears. I am not indifferent to this kind of situation and I can assure you that we will protect every boxer. I don’t understand why they are killing women’s boxing. Only athletes who meet the requirements should compete in the ‘ring’ for the sake of safety,” Kremlev said.

The official said the IBA will also support Uzbek Sitora Turdibekova, who lost unanimously to Yu-ting.

The IOC and Paris 2024 published a statement on Friday (2) in which they indicated that “all athletes participating in the boxing tournament” of the Games “comply with the eligibility and registration rules of the competition, as well as all applicable medical standards established by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)”.

In May, the IBA decided to award cash prizes to all Paris 2024 Olympic champions and medalists. The champions will receive $100,000, of which $50,000 will go to the athletes, $25,000 to the Federation and another $25,000 to their coach.

For the silver medal, US$50,000 will be awarded in prizes, of which the boxer will receive US$25,000 and the remaining US$25,000 will be distributed equally between the coach and the National Federation; while the amounts for the bronze medal will be US$25,000, US$12,500 for the boxer and the rest will be distributed between the coach and his federation.

Those who lose in the quarterfinals and finish fifth will receive $10,000 from the IBA, bringing the total amount in this section to $3.1 million.

Content edited by: Eli Vieira