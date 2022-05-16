Great news for all players eager to prove themselves with the remake of the title Ib. The game, originally launched on PC Street Steam in Japanese last April, will receive English language support this 17th May.

Let’s get to know the game!

Overview

This game is a remake of the 2D exploration-adventure title Ib, set in a haunting and mysterious art gallery, and originally released in February 2012 by Japanese indie game developer kouri.

Further improvements have been made to the original concept of “making the game fun even for inexperienced players”, through optimizations that allow old players of the free versions and new players to enjoy this product.

In addition, almost all the graphics of maps, characters and images have been improved along with the addition of completely new and redesigned artwork. In the remake, brand new puzzles, effects and tricks have also been added that were not present in the original.

History

A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents.

While examining the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone.

While looking for someone, anyone else, the museum begins to change …

System

This horror-themed adventure and exploration game puts us in the shoes of Ib, who is left alone and must investigate the area around her, discovering objects and traps to find her way out of the strange tunnel.

There are seven different endings to unlock based on the actions and choices you make in this mysterious gallery.