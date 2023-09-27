The association previously estimated that sustainable aviation fuel could contribute to the aviation sector reducing emissions by approximately 65 percent to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“I truly believe that the price of sustainable aviation fuel will always be more expensive than kerosene,” Walsh said at a conference in Lisbon.

He added, “I think the sector is ready to accept that. The sector is aware of the problem, and is doing everything in its power to solve it, and we will achieve the goals because… we have no choice.”

He expected the price of this fuel to decrease when deliveries are made on a large scale compared to the “small quantities” currently delivered, but it will remain more expensive than kerosene.