The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has proposed coronavirus tests before all international flights. Such a measure will help avoid pressure on the industry of quarantine restrictions, IATA CEO Alexandre de Junyac said during a briefing.

“We do not see an alternative solution that would be less complicated or more effective,” he is quoted as saying Reuters…

The cost of a rapid antibody test is $ 7, de Junac said. Air carriers will seek approval from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for their inspection. However, to implement the measure, a global agreement is needed so that tests done on departure are accepted in the country of arrival.

At the same time, the introduction of compulsory testing will help passengers, among other things, to be sure that everyone who flies with them is healthy, the head of IATA stressed.

On September 17, the authorities of the emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the introduction of a two-week quarantine for all arrivals, both tourists and local residents.

Everyone who comes to the emirate will be given electronic tracking bracelets. If the user of the bracelet leaves the “green” zone, the authorities will be notified of this.