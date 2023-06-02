International air travel achieved 90.5 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels, after rising 48 percent year-on-year in April.

This week, the annual general assembly of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) took place in Istanbul, to discuss the challenges the sector faces, on its way to reaching, or even exceeding, pre-coronavirus levels.

The sector aims to recover the 4.5 billion registered passengers in 2019, and with regard to passenger-kilometre revenues, which is one of the reference indicators for the sector, airlines exceeded for the first time in April the levels they recorded four years ago on domestic lines.

These percentages were obtained despite the very high prices of air tickets. In France, during April, prices increased by a third, compared to the same month four years ago, according to the General Administration of Civil Aviation.

But that doesn’t stop companies from filling bookings for the crucial northern hemisphere summer tourist season, say industry analysts.

In mid-April, ticket sales in domestic markets were 20 percent higher than those recorded in the same period four years ago, according to IATA, which attributed this dynamic to the end of China’s “zero Covid” policy.

During the epidemic period, some companies went bankrupt, but others, with state support and restructuring, came out with greater profits.

As for Europe, most of the major transport companies returned to making profits in 2022, which allowed them to start reducing their debts or even considering mergers with weaker competitors.

challenges

Unlike European capitals, a large number of countries did not cut off their relations with Moscow after the Ukrainian crisis, and they can still not only organize flights to and from Russia, but especially overflying it to save time and money.

In addition, the air transport sector is facing an existential climate crisis, especially as it currently contributes about 3 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, a number that will rise if no step is taken.

After unanimous pledges among countries to achieve “zero emissions” by 2050, most of the shipping companies are betting on non-fossil fuels to contribute to reaching that, and it is a fuel that is more expensive than conventional fuels, so the United States and Europe are trying to reduce the high prices of these products.

In addition to the high cost of tickets and the high value of fuel, the sector suffers from a severe shortage of workers after the Corona crisis, especially pilots.