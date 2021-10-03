Geneva (Union) – Reveal The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Demand for flights slowed in August compared to July, as measures taken by governments in response to concerns about the delta variable led to a significant decrease in demand for domestic travel. In a statement, IATA said that compared to August 2019, total demand for air travel (measured in revenue passenger kilometres) in August 2021 saw a decrease of 56 percent. This percentage represents a significant slowdown compared to the levels of demand recorded last July, which was 53% lower than its levels in July 2019. This slowdown was mainly concentrated in the domestic flight markets, where they recorded a decrease in demand levels by 32.2% compared to August 2019, in a significant decline Compared to July 2021, when travel traffic declined by 16.1% compared to 2019. China suffered the largest impact of this decline, while the markets of India and Russia continued to record positive results compared to July 2021. Global demand levels for travel declined last August by 68.8% compared to the same month. month for 2019, which is an improvement from the 73.1% decline recorded in July. All regions also showed significant improvement, which is due to the increase in vaccination rates and the easing of international travel restrictions in some regions. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said: “The August results reflect the impact of concerns about the delta variable associated with the Corona virus on domestic travel, despite the continued slow recovery of international travel, conditioned by the lifting of all restrictions on travel by governments. The recent announcement by the United States of lifting travel restrictions, starting from the beginning of November, for travelers receiving the vaccine, comes as a supportive incentive for travel in one of the main markets. But challenges remain, with September bookings indicating declining levels of demand for international travel. Therefore, travel is expected to witness a usual slowdown during the last quarter of this year.”