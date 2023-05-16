These expectations are consistent with flight reservations for the period between May and September, which indicate an increase in demand of 35 percent compared to 2022 levels.

Forward booking data indicates that greater growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region by 134.7 percent, the Middle East by 42.9 percent, Europe by 39.9 percent, Africa by 36.4 percent, Latin America by 21.4 percent, and North America by 14.1 percent.

Nick Crane, Senior Vice President of Operations, Safety and Security at the International Air Transport Association, said during a press conference that there are high expectations for travel traffic to reach its peak in the summer travel season in the northern hemisphere this year, as this is expected to be the first travel experience. For many in the post-pandemic period.

Nick explained that although some operational disruptions are expected worldwide, there is a clear trend to overcome the congestion problems that some major airports faced in 2022, and work to find solutions to meet the strong demand.

He stated that airlines set schedules based on the capacity announced by airports, border control centers, ground services, and air navigation service providers. As all players in the sector are keen to provide their services with high efficiency over the coming months.

Crane added: “Adequate staffing and accurate information sharing is essential to minimizing operational disruptions and impact on passengers, and by ensuring that advertised and scheduled capabilities are available, all of this can be avoided.

A lot of effort has gone into preparing for the peak summer travel season, and the success of the season depends on the preparation of all players. With all parties adhering to what has been announced, there should be no last minute actions affecting the volume of flights booked.”