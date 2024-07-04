Geneva (Union)

Total travel demand (measured in revenue passenger kilometers) rose 10.7% compared to the same period last year, while total capacity (measured in available seat kilometers) rose 8.5% year-on-year, according to the latest IATA air travel data for global markets for May 2024.

Load factor in May stood at 83.4%, up 1.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year, setting a new record for this time of year.

Global passenger demand increased by 14.6% compared to May 2023, while capacity increased by 14.1% year-on-year, with load factor improving to 82.8%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to May 2023.

Domestic travel demand also increased by 4.7% compared to May 2023, and capacity increased by 0.1% year-on-year, with load factor stable at 84.5%, an increase of 3.8 percentage points compared to May 2023.

“Demand for air travel continues to be strong, with airlines reporting 10.7% year-on-year growth in passenger activity in May. Airlines reported a seat load factor of 83.4%, a new record for the month. There is no sign of this trend abating, with ticket sales at the start of the peak season up 6% in May,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“Airlines are doing everything they can to ensure smooth travel for all passengers as the summer travel season begins in the northern hemisphere, but our expectations for air navigation service providers are already being questioned,” Walsh added. “European air navigation service providers are facing a number of insurmountable challenges, with 5.2 million minutes of delays in air traffic control in Europe even before the peak season begins. These challenges appear to extend to the US, with 32,000 flight delays recorded over the Memorial Day weekend in May. Air navigation service providers must be as accountable to their customers as airlines are.”