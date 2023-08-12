The union said in a report, on Friday, that all markets showed strong growth, and that the proportion of total passenger traffic reached 88.2 percent of June 2019 levels.

Airlines in the Middle East recorded a 29.2 percent increase in travel traffic last June compared to June last year, capacity increased by 25.9 percent, and load factor increased 2.0 percentage points to 79.8 percent.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said: “The northern hemisphere summer travel season got off to a strong start in June with demand growth doubling and average load factor exceeding 84 per cent, which is gratifying for airlines and local economies, as it is. The same applies to jobs that depend on travel and tourism, which means that the continued recovery of the industry is beneficial for everyone.”

Airlines in Asia Pacific reported a 128.1 percent increase in passenger traffic in June 2023 compared to June 2022, the strongest annual rate among the regions.

Capacity also increased by 115.6 percent, load factor increased by 4.6 percentage points to 82.9 percent, while European airlines recorded an increase in passenger traffic by 14 percent compared to June 2022.

Capacity increased by 12.6 percent, and load factor rose 1.1 percentage points to 87.8 percent, the second highest among regions.

North American airlines saw passenger traffic rise 23.3 percent in June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, capacity increased 19.5 percent, and load factor 2.7 percentage points to 90.2 percent, the highest among regions.

African airlines recorded an increase in passenger traffic by 34.7 percent in June 2023 compared to June last year, which is the second highest increase among regions. Capacity increased in June by 44.8 percent, while load factor decreased by 5.1 percentage points to 68.1 percent, which is lowest level among regions.

Africa was the only region to see a decrease in load factor compared to the same period last year.