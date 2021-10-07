Marta Álvarez, president of El Corte Inglés, at the delivery of some awards in the distribution sector in 2019.

The company Cartera de Valores IASA, controlled by sisters Cristina and Marta Álvarez and the second largest shareholder of El Corte Inglés, reduced its dividend in financial year 2020 by 69.5%. In this way, the company distributes 4.3 million euros among its shareholders, who a year earlier received 14.2 million, according to the accounts presented in the Mercantile Registry.

In the last year, which for this company runs from November 2019 to the end of October 2020, the turnover fell by almost half (49.4%) to 9.2 million. And the benefits fell to the same extent, 51%, to stay at a profit of 8.6 million euros. This is the result of the coronavirus crisis and the worse performance of El Corte Inglés, on which IASA’s income depends.

Despite this, the firm highlights that the pandemic has not led to a readjustment of the numbers, at least for the moment: “The company considers that these events do not imply an adjustment in the annual accounts corresponding to the year ended October 31, 2020, although they could have a significant impact on future results ”, he explains in the management report.

The company justifies it due to the complexity of the health emergency and its rapid evolution: “It is not possible at this time, given the high level of uncertainty, to reliably make a quantified estimate of its impact. In any case, the effects that may become apparent would be recorded in the annual accounts for the 2020-21 financial year ″.

Of the profits reaped (8.6 million), half goes to dividends and the other half to voluntary reserves: 4.3 million. This is 23.5% more than in the previous year, when almost 3.5 million euros were allocated. And this despite the fact that the profit was much higher then.

Departure of Dimas Gimeno

The company is the second largest shareholder in El Corte Inglés, with just over 20%, only behind the Ramón Areces Foundation. And he already seems to have found stability with the departure of Dimas Gimeno, former president of El Corte Inglés, and his mother, María Antonia Álvarez. An operation that was announced in February, but did not become effective until a few months later, which ends years of turmoil and a legal battle with lawsuits for the millionaire inheritance of Isidoro Álvarez.

“On April 7, 2021, two of the company’s shareholders transferred to El Corte Inglés, which had exercised its preferential acquisition right, 22.18% of the company’s capital stock. As a unit of act, and in order to comply with the requirements regarding reciprocal participations and Treasury shares, the company made a capital reduction by returning contributions to El Corte Inglés, SA As a result of said reduction, El Corte Inglés received a 5 % of own shares ”, the company explains in the management report.

The amount of the operation amounted to 145 million, as reflected in the financial report sent by El Corte Inglés in the results of 2020. Although of these only 85 million euros were disbursed. The rest will be paid twice: 30 million in April 2022 and another 30 million in the same month of 2023. With these departures, sisters Cristina and Marta Álvarez (the latter now president of El Corte Inglés and the Ramón Areces Foundation ) already control about 90% of the company. The rest remains in the hands of César Álvarez, Dimas Gimeno’s uncle.