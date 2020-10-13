Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has done another noble thing, which is being discussed everywhere. In fact, Sonu Sood has launched a scholarship scheme for youth preparing for IAS on the 13th death anniversary of his mother. Sonu Sood has given information about this time by tweeting on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, the actor had released the teaser of this scholarship through a tweet.

Sonu Sood tweeted, ‘October 13, my mother has passed 13 years. She has left behind a legacy of education. Today, on his anniversary, I am proficient in helping IAS prepares to reach their goals. Saroj Sood resolves to support through scholarship. I want your blessings. Miss you mother. ‘

Sonu Sood had recently helped a student preparing for an IAS. A student had asked Sonu Sood for his study fees. The student had told, “He is the topper of his class and dreams of becoming an IAS officer, but does not have the money to pay the fees.” The actor also gave financial help to that student without delay.

Let me tell you that in July, Sonu Sood shared two pictures on his mother’s birthday anniversary and wrote, “Happy birthday mother … the way she has always guided me, just keep doing this my whole life. I wish I could hug you tightly and tell you how much I love you … but I’m sure you’ll miss me wherever you are. Life will never be the same, but my guiding angel will remain until I see you again. Miss you’



Recently Sonu Sood has been honored with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award of the United Nations. In this way, Son Sood has now joined the list of celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson, David Beckham, Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman, Kate Blankett, Antonio Banderas and Priyanka Chopra, who have different UN bodies Has awarded such an award.