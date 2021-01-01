Highlights: Mass transfer of officers in Bihar on the last day of the year

Nitish government moves 29 IAS and 38 IPS from Bihar

Chandrashekhar Singh appointed as the new DM of Patna

Neelkamal, Patna

In Bihar, large-scale police and administrative level officers were transferred. 38 IPS and 29 IAS have been transferred from there. In the late night transfer of the last year of the year, senior IAS officer Aamir Shamtani, who was the Home Secretary for the last 13 years, has been removed from the general administration. Let me tell you that JDU’s ally BJP in Bihar’s NDA government had objected several times in the name of Aamir Shamtani.

DM SP of more than a dozen districts replaced

In the transfers made on the last day of the year, where SP and DM of more than a dozen districts have been changed. At the same time, four commissioners and four DIGs, two IGs, 9 Edelji and one DG were taken from here. Home Secretary IAS officer K Senthil has been made, while the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar has been sent to the General Administration Department. See who is made in which district DM

-Chandrashekhar Singh –Patna DM

-Avnish Kumar Singh –Jamui DM

-Pranab Kumar –Muzaffarpur DM

-J Exhibition- Arwal DM

-Sajjan R-Shivhar DM

-Shyam Bihari Meena- Madhepura DM

Subrata Kumar Sen- Bhagalpur DM

-Navdeep Shukla- Kaimur DM

Naval Kishore Chaudhary Gopalganj DM

– Dharmendra Kumar –Sasaram DM

-Amit Kumar- Madhubani DM

-D Nilesh Ramchandra- Saran DM

-Pankaj Dixit- Technical director industries department

Ravi Shankar Chaudhary Additional Secretary Health Department

-Varsha Singh- Became Joint Secretary of Forest Department

These IPS officers were made SP of the district

-Sanjay Bharti- Shivhar SP

-Lipi Singh- Saharsa SP

-Daya Shankar- Purnia SP

-Santosh Kumar –Chhapra SP

-Kartikeya Sharma- Sheikhpura SP

-Sushant Kumar Saroj- Bhagalpur SP

-Anand Kumar- Gopalganj SP

-Ajit Kumar- Gaya SSP

-Rajesh Kumar- Kaimur SP

Ashish Bharti Rohtas SP

-Hariprasad S.- Nalanda SP

-Quick Siyali- Nawada SP

-Natasha Doll- Bhagalpur SSP

Shafiul Haq Munger DIG

-Ranjit Mishra –Personnel DIG

-Manu Maharaj- Chhapra DIG

-Suresh Prasad Chaudhary- Purnia IG