Scaloni’s men will seek to defend the crown in the United States, after the success in the previous edition of Brazil 2021.

Current champion of the Copa América and the Finalissima.

Team with great experience and individual talent, led by Lionel Messi.

They enter the tournament with a streak of 13 wins in 14 games.

They are favorites to win Group A and the Copa América in general.

Canada:

Debuts in the Copa América.

Rising selection, but with less experience than Argentina.

He has had irregular results in the last friendly matches.

It is likely that they will seek to score some points and compete at the highest level.