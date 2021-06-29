Larissa Iapichino will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics: the injury suffered on Saturday at the Absolutes in Rovereto has far more serious consequences than what it initially seemed.

For the 18-year-old Florentine daughter of art, returning from a great winter season which culminated with the indoor junior world record in long jump (6.91), it is a real cold shower. The conquest of the second consecutive outdoor title costs a lot. Yes, because the offending attempt of the tricolor race is the fifth, the one in which she hit the winning measure (6.42), repeating what Laura Strati did shortly before (6.40) who had relegated her to second place in the standings.