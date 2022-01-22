Good first: Larissa Iapichino returns to the race after seven months and in Ancona jumps 6.59 long. The platform is the same one that on February 20 gave him the 6.91 of the junior indoor world record and the absolute Italian one, equaling his mother Fiona May. Compared to then, 22 cm are missing, but it matters little: the important thing is to have immediately demonstrated good efficiency.

The race

–

The 19-year-old Florentine financier, who was missing from the injury suffered to her right ankle at the Assoluti di Rovereto at the end of June, signs a series that says of a null, a 6.59 of the day’s success, of two consecutive 6.36s, a 6.52 and a 6.21 closing. The action, on the whole, appears controlled, at times in the run-up even braked. But Larissa, followed on the platform by dad-coach Gianni, physically further evolved, must also overcome the emotion of the return and rediscover dormant sensations. There will be time to return to the big measures, on the road that will lead her to the Indoor World Cup in Belgrade on 18-20 March. There are three other races scheduled: February 5-6, again in the Marches plant, on the occasion of the Italian under 23 championships, on the 22nd at the Polish meeting in Torun and on the 26-27 at the absolute tricolors, again in Ancona.