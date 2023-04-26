The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) accused this Tuesday (25) the government of Nicaragua of having intensified its attacks against freedom of the press and expression, including the expulsion and denationalization of journalists, closure of communication companies and censorship.

“The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo has intensified its attacks against freedom of the press and expression in this period,” the IAPA said in a report, which opened its biannual meeting.

The text is a detailed account of the political situation in Nicaragua, which highlights a series of human rights violations committed by the Sandinista dictatorship, in addition to attacks on freedom of the press and expression, detention and expulsion of political prisoners, cancellation of non-governmental organizations , property theft and censorship.

The IAPA recalled that on February 9, the Nicaraguan authorities released and expelled 222 political prisoners to the United States and, a day later, stripped them of their nationality.

“Six days later, he removed the nationality of another 94 people, including ten journalists who remain in the country”, indicated the IAPA.

Among the affected journalists are Carlos Fernando Chamorro, winner of the 38th Ortega y Gasset Journalism Award and director of the newspapers Confidencial and Esta Semana, and Wilfredo Miranda, collaborator in Nicaragua for the Spanish newspaper El País and winner of the Ibero-American Prize for Journalism King of Spain 2018.

Digital media directors Lucía Pineda (100% News), Luis Galeano (Café con Voz), Jennifer Ortíz (Nicaragua Investiga), Patricia Orozco (Onda Local), Álvaro Navarro (Article 66), David Quintana ( Ecological Bulletin) and Aníbal Toruño (Radio Darío).

Likewise, the communicators Sofía Montenegro, Silvia Nadide Gutiérrez and Camilo de Castro Belli, son of the poetess Gioconda Belli, also had their nationality withdrawn.

The list includes those released from prison Miguel Mendoza, Miguel Mora, Manuel Antonio Obando, Wilberto Artola, Sergio Cárdenas, Roberto Larios, Cristiana Chamorro and Juan Lorenzo Holmann, the latter general director of the newspaper La Prensa.

“The 316 people had their property stolen, their bank accounts closed, their pension payments denied and their records erased, what was called a ‘civil death’ of those affected,” said the IAPA.

Nicaraguan authorities also withdrew the nationality of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after refusing to be exiled to American territory, he added.

“At the international level, the Group of Experts on Human Rights on Nicaragua, of the United Nations, denounced these new strategies of the regime to violate fundamental rights and considered that, due to the cruelty and systematization of the facts, they fall under the category of crimes against humanity ”, noted the IAPA.

More than 185 exiled communicators

The organization noted that since April 2018, when the socio-political crisis broke out in Nicaragua, “more than 185 communicators have been forced into exile, 21 during this semester”.

The IAPA also denounced that journalists, human rights defenders and activists seeking refuge in Costa Rica had their right to mobility affected by a decree that limited their ability to travel.

In addition, according to the report, 55 attacks were recorded during this period, four against media outlets and 51 against individuals in Nicaragua.

The IAPA also mentioned that “the attacks on the Catholic Church intensified when the regime announced the suspension of relations with the Holy See” in March, and recalled that Holy Week “was celebrated without the usual processions, due to the regime’s prohibition and the police siege, especially in Matagalpa”, diocese led by Bishop Álvarez.

“Hostiles against the Church have included attacks, hate mail, profanity and theft, among others, as well as obstacles to NGOs,” he said.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since then, which worsened after the general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth consecutive and second along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice-president. president, with his main opponents in prison or exile.