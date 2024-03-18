Miami.- The Inter American Press Society (SIP) promotes a new initiative titled “Voices that demand justice”which seeks to persevere the demand for justice and rescue the memory of journalists murdered in Latin America.

The IAPA maintains its commitment to combating impunity for crimes against journalists, and will publish a statement every month about a documented case in memory of a journalist in question.

Gerardo Bedoya

This initiative begins with the reminder of the case of the Colombian journalist and columnist Gerardo Bedoya Borreromurdered on March 20, 1997.

Bedoya was director of the Opinion section of the newspaper El Paísin the department of Valle del Cauca, when fdeprived of life when he was heading to his vehicle after a visit to an apartment building in Cali.

A man intercepted him and he shot the journalist five timeswho fell seriously injured to the pavement, while his attacker fled.

The official investigation was plagued by half-truths and delays in which they tried to separate the murder from their journalistic practice. According to the IAPA investigation, the motive was attributed to an alleged crime of passion.

Gerardo Bedoya was posthumously awarded the Maria Moors Cabot journalism prize, for excellence in Latin American journalism, in October 1997 by Columbia University in New York.

Bedoya was a journalist recognized for denounce and criticize connections between the military, politicians and drug traffickersin his columns published twice a week.

In 1999, the IAPA submitted the journalistic investigation of the case to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

On September 30, 2019, before Bedoya's relatives and in a public event, the State of Colombia acknowledged its responsibility for the lack of investigation into the murder of the El País columnist, this as part of the measures of the Friendly Settlement Agreement (ASA). signed for the case processed before the IACHR.

The IAPA reaffirms its commitment to continue urging the State of Colombia to comply with its obligation to investigate and punish those responsible for the journalist's murder.