The violent entry by members of the indigenous minga into the headquarters of Semana magazine, located north of Bogotá, generated rejection from all unions immersed in the world of journalism and from the different political sides.

After the events that occurred last Friday, which the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, now the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) condemned the assault of protesters.

For the organization, “This attack against freedom of the press cannot go unpunished”which is why it asks the authorities to apply the law severely.

Bogota September 29, 2023. a group of indigenous people forcibly took over the Semana magazine building. Photos: Guillermo Torres / Semana Magazine Photo: Guillermo Torres / Semana Magazine

The indigenous people arrived from Cauca during the week to participate in the mobilization in support of Gustavo Petro’s government, which took place on Thursday in complete calm; However, the next day a group broke into the Semana building, where they injured a security guard, broke windows and intimidated the people who were in the facilities.

Michael Greenspon, president of the IAPA and global director of Print Licensing and Innovation at The New York Times, stated that “this act of vandalism is an attack on press freedom” and that “Neither the instigators nor the violent should go unpunished.”

For his part, Carlos Jornet, president of the Press Freedom Commission and journalistic director of La Voz del Interior, of Argentina, pointed out that, although “the right to protest is part of the exercise of freedom of expression in a democracy, “The law must be applied severely against violent attacks, since otherwise these actions can be reproduced by other groups and sectors.”

