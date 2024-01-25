The Maniac is back

The return to the saddle of Andrea Iannone, fresh from a four-year ban due to disqualification, was surprisingly positive. On day 1 of the Superbike tests underway in Jerez, the GoEleven team rider stopped the clock on his Ducati Panigale V4 R on his 1'39.664.

The Maniac stopped a second and a half away best performance by Nicolò Bulegaon the official red of the Aruba team, but just two tenths from the second best time of the dayrecorded by Alex Lowes with Kawasaki in 1'39.4.

The 34 year old from Vasto, who this year aims to rebuild a career that has been stagnant since the end of 2019spoke to the microphones of the official Superbike channel, admitting a bit of surprise but also appearing rather confident in his new adventure, which has started off on the right foot.

The talent is still there

“This was the first real test for me – explained Iannone – in October the conditions were different, it was colder and I was super excited regardless, because I hadn't ridden a motorbike for four years and I could get back on the bike“.

“Today (yesterday ed.) we started well. We are close to the top riders and I'm surprised by this – continued the Ducati rider – because in fact I started today. But the tests are the tests, the races are something different. After four years though I didn't expect this speed. Sometimes when you lose something, certain automatisms, you never get them back. Instead, perhaps, I didn't lose so much“.