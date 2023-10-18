4 years after the disqualification for doping, the Abruzzo rider can resume competitive activity: he will have a Panigale V4-R and a one-year agreement with an option for the following year. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, finally I’m going back to where I spent my whole life”

Andrea Iannone returns to racing. Almost 4 years after his disqualification for doping, the driver from Abruzzo resumes his competitive activity on the track. The announcement of his agreement with the is indeed official Ducati of the Go Eleven team to race the next season of the Superbike World Championship, as anticipated by the Gazzetta in July. For Andrea Iannone34 years old in August, there is a Panigale V4-R and a contract for 2024 with option for 2025.

finally — Four years after the last race held, Iannone, who boasts seven seasons in MotoGP with 1 victory, the first for Ducati in the Dall'Igna era, returns to racing for an intriguing challenge. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, finally I'm back on track, where I spent my life – the words of Iannone -. I thank Gigi Dall'Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Claudio Domenicali, Marco Zambenedetti and the entire Go Eleven team for their trust: with their support I have rediscovered the enthusiasm I had as a child."

on track on October 31st — The first test of Iannone with his new red Team Go Eleven will take place in the Jerez session on 31 October/1 November 2023: the 4-year disqualification for the doping affair expires on 16 December 2023, but according to the rules, the suspended athlete can resume training two months before the end.

branch of the go eleven team — Thus Gianni Ramello, Team Owner of Go Eleven: "GoEleven has tried to achieve increasingly important objectives and with the move to Ducati we have come closer to our desire. Despite being a private team we achieved a victory, several podiums and won a world championship Team Independent and now we are setting ourselves a new challenge, more intriguing and difficult: a driver like Andrea has not only proven to be fast and truly talented, but is also certainly a public figure of great interest. We jumped at the chance to bring back Iannone in a World Championship after 4 years of stopping and we will work hard to get to the positions that count, because we believe in his potential and we are sure that he will give his all to achieve great results. I can't help but congratulate Andrea for choosing our Team and thank the Ducati management who gave us strong motivation to start this project."