If Danilo Petrucci had taken the stage in Race-1 as the best independent rider, in Race-2 it was the turn of Andrea Iannoneable to climb from 15th to fourth place at the end of the podium. The Maniac had never raced in Portimao and it is natural that there was a positive evolution of his performance over the weekend and the Go Eleven team manager Denis Sacchetti is very satisfied with this.

“I’m happy with how the weekend turned out, more than for the result of Race 2 for the improvement we made from Friday to Sunday. – declared Sacchetti – we arrived here knowing it would be difficult, but the team worked well and shift after shift we made steps that closed the gap to the leaders. Thanks to everyone’s work and Andrea’s tenacity, we closed the weekend with a good result and demonstrating that we still have potential to discover and exploit. Andrea was very good, he worked a lot on himself too and this is the winning mentality“.

“Portimao is a technical and complex circuit, but I’m happy with the progression we had during the weekend, especially considering that I had no references for this track. – Iannone’s words – Race 2 went well, something was missing to take full advantage of our packagebut we had a good pace. There are definitely some aspects that we can improve, we will work to continue to make progress”.