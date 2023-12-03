Valencia test, all eyes on Marc Marquez

The decision of Marc Marquez to leave the Honda in order to get on one Ducati GP23 of the Gresini team, left all MotoGP fans stunned. It is not at all common to see a rider break a rich contract a year early – after 11 years of bond with Honda HRC – to join a private team, to rediscover the pleasure of competing. The six-time world champion of the premier class has in fact admitted that he feels the weight of two seasons without victories and therefore 2024 will be a crucial year to understand his career prospects.

Many have no doubts and are betting on Marc Marquez fighting for the world title, even if he will have a bike that is a year older than the GP24s which will be entrusted to Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Morbidelli, who will also be able to count on a new engine which seems to have given good sensations to the drivers in the Valencia tests.

Marquez was immediately fast and finished the tests in fourth place, easily finding lap times and not hiding a smile that says a lot about the goodness of Ducati.

Iannone talks about Marc Marquez

During a long interview given to the magazine Motorcycle News, Andrea Iannone answered the questions relating to the Marquez-Ducati pairing without mincing words: “It will definitely create a mess right away, from the first race! His way of running is to make a mess, that’s the truth.”

Iannone then teased his rival about the slipstream issue in qualifying, taking inspiration from the clashes he had with the Spanish champion on the subject in the past: “He gets angry when others do what he always does. If he is treated the way he treats others, he becomes annoyed“. In short, the centaur from Abruzzo does not give honey words for #93: “Ducati has the right experience to manage the riders and if Marquez goes too far, it will backfire on him. Undoubtedly he will be very fast, but it will not be easy for him. I see Bezzecchi quite enthusiastic, but also Pecco, albeit in a different way. Martin is tough and Morbidelli will also be there in Pramac.”