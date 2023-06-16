In a new study published in PLOS Onethere was talk of Iani smithi, a dinosaur recently discovered in Utah and which is thought to have lived in a period of great environmental changes and which was on the verge of a period of rapid warming on Planet Earth.

The Iani smithi dates back to about 99 million years ago and lived in what is now Utah during the mid-Cretaceous period and is part of the iguanodontia family, a group of herbivorous dinosaurs widespread in the second part of the Mesozoic (period which includes Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic).

Iani smithi is a special find for a number of reasons, including the partial skeleton which, although it included the skull, spine and limbs, as well as the jaw and teeth, was found in the Mussentuchit Member, Cedar Mountain Formation, Utah, representing not only the first discovery of this particular dinosaur species, but also the first record of a Late Cretaceous ornithopod discovered in North America and the first Late Cretaceous rhabdodontomorph ever found in North America.

“Finding Iani was lucky. We knew something like this lived in this ecosystem because isolated teeth had been collected here and there, but we didn’t expect to come across such a beautiful skeleton, especially at this time in Earth’s history. Having an almost complete skull was invaluable in reconstructing history.”

has declared Lindsay Zannoresearch associate professor at North Carolina State University, head of paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and corresponding author of the work.

What else do we know about the Iani smithi fossil

Despite being a dinosaur with a powerful jaw, Iani smithi was thought to have been a herbivorous dinosaur that used that strong jaw and teeth to chew through fibrous plants and leaves, however after performing a careful analysis of the skull, jaw and teeth, the team was surprised to learn that their new discovery he was actually a rhabdodontomorpha species of dinosaur found almost exclusively in Europe and known from a small number of fossils in Australia.

With this new discovery, the team thought that about five dinosaur families lived together in North American ecosystems and were present in the period of change between the Early and Late Cretaceous boundary.

“We recovered Iani as one of the earliest rhabdodontomorphs, an ornithopod lineage known almost exclusively from Europe. If Iani holds up like a rhabdodontomorph, it raises a lot of interesting questions.”

Zanno said.

Iani smithi is named after the two-faced Roman god Janus, who is said to symbolize transitions, and this idea is particularly apt given the time period in which the team think this dinosaur lived.

The mid-Cretaceous saw many changes in ecosystems caused by increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and rising sea levels, this eventually led to a global temperature peak dubbed the thermal maximum of the Cretaceous.

Smaller land masses meant less space for dinosaurs to live on, and it was so warm that rainforests could thrive at the poles, plus this paved the way for the end of the reign of the bigger dinosaurslike giant sauropods, but we’ve started to see the rise of the first duckbills like Parasaurolophus And Edmontosaurusof which Iani may have been an early ancestor.

“This dinosaur stood on the precipice able to look back on how North American ecosystems were in the past, but close enough to see the future coming like a bullet train. I think we can all relate to that.”

finally declared Zanno.

