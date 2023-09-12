London. Ian Wilmut, cloning pioneer whose work was fundamental to the creation of the sheep Dolly in 1996, he died at the age of 79.

The University of Edinburgh in Scotland reported that Wilmut died on Sunday after suffering from Parkinson’s for years.

The scientist sparked a global discussion about the ethics of cloning when he announced that his team at the university’s Roslin Institute for Animal Biosciences had cloned a lamb using the nucleus of a cell from an adult sheep.

Initially called 6LL3 In the academic paper describing the work, the sheep was renamed Dolly, in honor of the singer Dolly Parton. It was the first time that scientists were able to manipulate a mature cell to behave like a cell from a newly fertilized embryo and create a genetically identical animal.

Although some scientists considered the creation of Dolly as a revolution, it made many nervous and others called such experiments unethical.

The year after the creation of Dolly, The then US president Bill Clinton imposed a ban on the use of federal funds for human cloning, but not for all research on the subject.

The creation of Dolly It prompted other scientists to clone animals, including dogs, cats, horses, and bulls. The sheep also raised questions about the possibility of using this technique on humans and extinct species. In recent years, scientists have proposed bringing back the woolly mammoth through gene editing and cloning.

Dolly was part of a larger project to create genetically modified sheep that could produce therapeutic proteins in their milk. About six years after the animal’s birth, it was euthanized after finding an incurable lung tumor.

The Roslin Institute noted that Wilmut was knighted in 2008 and retired from the university in 2012. He conducted research into Parkinson’s after being diagnosed with the condition.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Ian Wilmut,” said Bruce Whitelaw, director of the institute, in a statement yesterday. He described Wilmut as a “titan” of science and said his work in creating Dolly transformed scientific thought in his era.