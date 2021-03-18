Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Pyotr Yan called the timing of the rematch with the American Aljamein Sterling. It is reported by RIA News/

According to the athlete, now the parties are discussing the details of the meeting, which should take place in the next 2-3 months. At the same time, Yang added that things could change in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The Russian noted that he was determined to regain the championship belt. He also added that he refused to appeal the referee’s decision in the first fight due to its meaninglessness.

Ian was disqualified for hitting a recumbent and forfeited his UFC bantamweight title on March 7. Sterling became the first in UFC history to win the belt in this way.