England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will try to team up with Andre Russell, who batted hard in the team’s first match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Despite Russell’s strong innings last season, KKR missed out on a minor margin by making it to the Final-4.

The franchise has added Morgan, considered the middle-order batsman in limited overs, to reduce Russell’s weight. Morgan said in an online press conference on the eve of the team’s first match, ‘I know (Andre) Russell has played that role well enough for Kolkata for many years. He has performed brilliantly. If I can play well, hopefully I can be of some help. ‘

The KKR vice-captain said that he is more experienced now and his batting has improved a lot. Morgan will represent the franchise for the second time. He was earlier associated with this team from 2011-2013.

He said, ‘I think it’s been a long time for him (KKR) to play. Talking about batting, my game has improved a lot in the last three-four years. I think I have improved in this matter. ‘ The team also has great players like Tom Banton and Pat Cummins.

Morgan said, “I think the players we have give us better options, especially in batting and bowling.” I think we have very versatile players inside the team, who can control the batting department in particular.