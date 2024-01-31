Ian McKellen, known worldwide for his role as Gandalf in the saga of 'The Lord of the Rings', has revealed in a recent interview surprising details about his experience during the filming of the prequel 'The Hobbit'. The British actor, who has left an indelible mark in the history of cinema, shared how the filming process of said film became a true test of emotional and professional endurance.

Unlike the enriching and collaborative experience he had while filming 'The Lord of the Rings', McKellen faced a very different environment in 'The Hobbit'. The excessive use of special effects and green screen technology resulted in an isolated and mechanical filming process, which prevented him from fully connecting with his character and his co-stars. This situation reached a critical point when, overwhelmed by the filming, McKellen burst into tears on set, expressing his frustration with the words: “I didn't become an actor for this.”

Why did Ian McKellen cry during the recording of 'The Hobbit'?

The main reason for the discouragement of Ian McKellen during the filming of 'The Hobbit' was the feeling of isolation caused by the intense use of CGI (computer generated imagery) and chroma keys. Unlike 'The Lord of the Rings', in whose recordings interaction with other actors and real settings was constant, in 'The Hobbit', the 84-year-old actor often found himself acting alone in front of green screens.

This lack of human interaction and connection with the environment made him question his love of acting and led to moments of deep sadness. “That's not why I became an actor. In fact, I cried. I cried. Unfortunately, the microphone was on and the entire studio heard.”he confessed to Contact Music.

How were Ian McKellen's recordings on 'The Hobbit'?

Recording 'The Hobbit' presented technical and emotional challenges for Ian McKellen. The actor had to adapt to a predominantly digital environment, in which scenes were recorded with little or no physical reference.

This form of filming, while allowing for greater freedom in post-production, can be daunting for actors accustomed to working with real elements and co-stars present. Despite these difficulties, McKellen delivered a memorable performance, demonstrating his professionalism and dedication to the art.

Who was Gandalf, Ian Mckellen's mythical character in 'Lord of the Rings'?

Gandalf, played iconically by Ian McKellen, is one of the most beloved and recognized characters in 'The Lord of the Rings'. This wise and powerful wizard plays a key role in the plot, guiding the protagonists on their epic journey.

McKellen's performance as Gandalf has been praised for its depth, charisma and ability to convey the character's complexity, making him an enduring symbol of the franchise.

