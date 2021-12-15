Unfortunately we have to give the sad news of the death from Ian Hetherington, one of the founders of Psygnosis, historical development house that became famous in the Amiga era, then acquired by Sony, which finally closed it in not too recent years.

The news was given by Jaz Rignall, historical signature of English videogame journalism, who learned it directly from Jonathan Ellis, the other founder of Psygnosis.

As recalled by Rignall, Hetherington has contributed to the launch of video games that have now gone down in history such as Shadow of the Beast, Wipeout, Destruction Derby and Colony Wars. The titles he worked directly on as a developer were 1986’s Arena, 1987’s Terrorpods and Barbarian, and 1992’s Aquaventura.

After the adventure of Psygnosis, in 1999 Hetherington founded Evolution Studios, in which he did not directly deal with development, but took care of the launch of many titles, assuming a managerial role.

Of our own we can only offer our heartfelt condolences to Hetherington’s friends and family. With him goes a pillar of the golden age of the English and European videogame industry.