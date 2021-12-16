The gaming world is mourning an unexpected loss. Ian Hetherington, veteran developer of the industry who has created works of the caliber of Wipeout, unfortunately died on December 14, 2021 at the age of 69 years old.

The man was the founder of Psygnosis, a company born from the ashes of Imagine Software, which was later acquired by Sony in 1993. Thanks to the team, works such as Shadow of the Beast, Wipeout And Lemmings.

The team was later referred to simply as Liverpool studio, and fans will be able to continue to remember the developers because of the big brands they gave birth to.