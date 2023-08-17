One day the writer Elvira Lindo received a book by email, about 60 pages long, in which the title read Manolito gets older. It was a volume of his famous saga starring Manolito Gafotas, but…wait…if he remembered correctly, he had never written that. It was not among the eight installments published. “Created and illustrated by Ian Grados Marín”, also read on the cover. And it turns out that that unexpected supplanter had not only written the story, but had also replaced the iconic drawings of Manolito, traditionally produced by Emilio Urberuaga. And quite gracefully, everything must be said.

The copy had all those things that real books have. First edition: June 2023. Printed at: Pla de les Moreres Institute in Vilanova del Camí, Barcelona (very far, by the way, from Carabanchel Alto de Manolito in Madrid). And this clarification: “None of the characters that appear in this book (apart from those that I have invented for the story) are mine, it is just a book fan-madethat is, a book that is not intended to be sold or to do business with it, it has only been done for fun and for a school project, we are not infringing copyright.

“I am very nervous, I never imagined that they were going to interview me,” says author Ian Grados now from the rectangle of a video conference, framed next to his father, Joan.

Ian is a very talkative 15-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). He very neatly explains how, after the covid-19 pandemic broke out (“I call it the bug”), he began to feel a tremendous fear of attending class and catching it. “I went to school, but he could only enter the lobby, he didn’t go beyond that: he cried, he screamed, he couldn’t.” Since then he had home care: the teachers, one per course, visited him at home.

One of them, Nuria, was the one who discovered Manolito’s volumes for him, which he had read in his childhood and which Ian liked. “I like it much better than Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, because I can identify with the characters,” she says. “It’s cooler, he’s cooler.” This is how the idea of ​​making a new installment arose. In Lindo’s eighth and final book, best manolo, published in 2012, ten years after the previous installment, Manolo has already grown up. But not so much. Young Ian goes further; In this new adventure, the characters are already of an age: Manolito is married to Melody Martínez and has two children who are little versions of Manolito as a child and the Imbécile. “Writing was a lot of fun and it helped me put my head on something other than my fears,” says Ian, “I was there, writing my cool book, and go ahead”. Now it seems that Ian could take the path that would lead him back to the institute.

Elvira Lindo is a writer who achieves a great connection with her readers (you only need to see her at a book signing), for all her titles, but especially for Manolito’s. “Manolito achieves a certain camaraderie relationship with the reader,” says the writer, “as if the boy who speaks in the book were real and became a playmate. Those who have communication problems find a friend who doesn’t test them. Manolito is not a child with great physical gifts, he is a bit of a disaster, he does not measure himself with the reader ”.

Thus, thanks to Manolito, Lindo has received great tokens of appreciation and learned many “unique stories” from many parts of the world where the series has been translated (he has also had problems with American political correctness). For example, that Iranian girl who started reading the books in Farsi and then learned Spanish and whom Lindo has seen grow up. “She is now a biomedical researcher in Europe and she continues to write to me in good Spanish,” she says. Or that Moroccan migrant boy in Barcelona who found his first friend in Spain in Manolito and who began to cry when he discovered that he did not exist, that he was a fictional character. “I told him to think that there are many children like Manolito in the world,” Lindo recalls. Or those children who suffered bullying and that they found accompaniment in these books, although the author conceived them without any therapeutic intention.

An artist in the rock family

Ian Grados was born into a rock family, his father is a musician and producer (a guitar in a case can be seen in the background) and his mother, Mary, a fan of the genre, although Ian is not so much: it is known that rock is already something old for women. new generations. “We are old glories,” says Joan. What Ian had been liking was drawing and graphic design, and he wasn’t too fond of literature, apart from Manolito, until he started writing. “One day he appeared with the book, and he hadn’t told us anything, as if he didn’t care,” explains his father. “It turns out that we have an artist in the family.”

Ian was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was two and a half years old. “I don’t like being called ‘autistic’, he sounds derogatory, people think we’re stupid or sick. I prefer that they say that I have ASD”, explains the boy. His case is within the so-called high performance, so he leads a life not so different from that of other children. According to his father, where his condition is most noticeable is in certain imbalances: he has a good computational and cognitive level, but then it is difficult for him to achieve the psychomotor skills necessary to easily tie his shoes or ride a bike.

“I have a lot of pet peeves, a lot of fears,” laments Ian, “so my day to day is a bit of a mess. If they could take something away from me, I would ask that it be those hobbies and those fears”. Among the multiple stereotypes that weigh on people with ASD is that they are cold, distant and without empathy. Not the case with Ian. “He is an affectionate and close boy,” says his father. It seems.

Before finishing, Ian wants to make a request. “I would like you to put in the newspaper that I dedicate this book to my granny, who left us a year ago. She always told me that she should continue studying, that she would go far. Tell her that thank you very much for trusting me and that I love her very much: to infinity and beyond.

