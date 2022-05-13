The former US defense secretary: «He wants a long war. But new sanctions and the sending of other weapons will be decisive “

“Putin is the problem.” Ian Brzezinski formerly Undersecretary of Defense in the George W. Bush administration works today at the Atlantic Council. He comments on the phone call between Washington and Moscow: “So far the Kremlin has shown that it does not want to come to terms”.

Mr. Brzezinski, on Tuesday the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi handed Biden a request to reactivate contacts with Moscow. There was an Austin-Shoigu call yesterday. Are there any chances to restart discussions?

“The Administration wants to discuss with Moscow, but so far the Kremlin has shown that it does not want to come to terms and dialogue with anyone, except China.”

The flow of weapons continues. Europeans also seem convinced that Ukraine must continue to be supported while trying to negotiate. How do you judge this approach?

«The assistance of the USA, of NATO, of the Europeans themselves was decisive in guaranteeing the survival of Ukraine. And not only. Handing over the right equipment to the Ukrainians allowed Kiev to stand on the ground and inflict defeats on the Russians. By doing so, Ukraine’s negotiating position is strengthened. It is a path that can lead to the end of the conflict precisely because Russia may not find space to win it as she thought ».

Do you also believe – as Avril Haines, director of US intelligence said – that the conflict will last a long time?

“I agree. Let’s think about what Putin’s plans were and the defeat he suffered. He hasn’t achieved his goals so far. Yet this did not prompt him to leave Ukraine. Putin is an opportunist: he thought he could win quickly and clearly. He imagined a flash of triumph, a nation collapsing under Russian advances and missiles. This turned out to be a wrong project. So he had to redistribute his forces to achieve a second objective, which is to take control of the eastern regions and the coastal strip ».

It is now a clear plan, but there are conflicting voices on the feasibility. What do you think?

«Putin believes that the West will not have the strength to sustain a long effort due to the economic repercussions it will have and that support for Ukraine will ease. That is why what Haines says is correct. You envisage a scenario in which a prolonged war of position and friction is also worthwhile for the Russians. Russia in these phases could also conquer new slices of land. But in the long run the sanctions will bite more and more, other retaliations will come. And so new weapons. The resistance of the Ukrainians and the European and American determination are decisive. Otherwise Putin will be able to take and control new portions of the country and redraw the borders of the states. And this would be a lesson for other regimes that want, let’s say, to resort to force for their own interests “.

The specter of the use of nuclear weapons, often evoked by the Russians themselves, hovers over this Ukrainian conflict from the beginning. Do you consider it an element of concrete danger? And how much?

«The more Putin becomes frustrated with the lack of progress in Ukraine, the more unpredictable his moves become. And this is a fundamental reason to keep attention on a possible escalation that is to be avoided. But to date, the situation has not changed significantly between Russia and the West, nor has the nuclear balance. And I don’t see what the Kremlin’s interest in raising the level could be ».

How do you read Erdogan’s objection, which got in the way of Helsinki and Stockholm joining the Alliance?

«I believe that the Turkish president wants to use this moment to point out the differences that exist with the Swedes and Finns on the Kurdish issue. His is not a no to membership, it is a way to up the ante and raise the issue ».

Do you think this will derail the accession process?

“In the end, Turkey will change its position and accept the entry of the two Scandinavian countries.”

Because?

“Because it is in the best interest of all parties. It is of the Alliance. And therefore of Turkey ».

On Ankara the West has at least initially placed some hopes to bring Putin and Zelensky to the table. Can he still do it?

“Both Ukraine and Russia have always had good relations with Turkey and this can facilitate dialogue, but we must be very clear. Ankara can favor, but discussions must take place between Kiev and Moscow. The ball is in their field, in short, Turkey will not be leading the process. Zelensky has made it clear what his position is and stressed that he is ready to negotiate, as long as the discussions are serious and can lead to an end to the conflict. It is Putin who lacks the will to cooperate and is uncompromising ».