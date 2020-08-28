Your summer day comes at the heart of a series of government announcements, between health plan and recovery plan. What are the PCF’s priorities for this new school year?

Ian Brossat Our country has almost 7 million unemployed, all categories combined: this figure says a lot about the suffering endured by the French. We therefore want to lead both a combative return to the government policy and bring up alternatives to the liberal logic that is leading us into the wall. The government and the employers jointly carry out a very big enterprise of guilt. It would all be the workers’ fault. The Medef explains to us that we are not working enough. The Prime Minister summons us to “Go back to work”. As for Bruno Le Maire, he criticizes the French for saving too much and not consuming enough.

In addition to that, the French, to listen to those who govern us, would demand too much by asking, for example, that the mask be free. We are saying it clearly: the French are not intended to pay the price for the crisis. Especially since this call to responsibility does not concern everyone. Large companies are totally exempt. In the recovery plan, once again, there are more gifts for them without social and environmental compensation, nor any control over their use. The proliferation of social plans undertaken by companies, which have nevertheless benefited from millions of euros of public aid and have continued to pay a lot of money to their shareholders, shows that it is absolutely necessary to make other choices prevail. . This impunity must end.

Conditioning aid to businesses is certainly an idea shared on the left, but the government remains deaf to it …

Ian Brossat The period of confinement has exposed the ruin of our public services, the collapse of our industrial fabric … Many people have become aware of the impasse to which the liberal policies pursued for more than thirty years have been leading. Today we need a choice of rupture. Many of the fights initially led by the Communists today bring together well beyond their ranks, such as the free masks. We were among the first to defend it through the voice of Fabien Roussel. Now, for everyone on the left and even beyond, it is a fair demand. And the same goes for the defense of the industrial fabric, of the indispensable support for a public hospital tramped in recent years … These ideas are growing and can be victorious.

Is the day in Malo-les-Bains intended to bring together the players in this response?

Ian Brossat Of course, the presence of Philippe Martinez to debate alongside Fabien Roussel on a new mode of development is a good example. Because it is not simply a question, as the government would have it to believe, to relaunch the machine, but to profoundly change the economic system to replace Man and the planet at the heart. The arrival of Benoît Teste, from the FSU (Unitary Union Federation, trade union organization for public agricultural education and its staff), will also be an opportunity to discuss the situation of the school at the time when the government decided to ” relax the health protocol without additional resources, even as the epidemic resumes.

How do you welcome the arrival of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, first since 2011?

Ian Brossat The Communist Party has never closed the door to dialogue and we are deeply convinced that in this time of terrible crisis, convergences are absolutely necessary. We are therefore very happy that other left forces are coming on this occasion to work alongside us.

During the summer universities of both rebellious France and EELV, there was a lot of talk of gathering, especially in the perspective of the next regional and departmental events. What is the PCF’s position?

Ian Brossat Regional conferences will be organized by the Communists in the fall, where they will put forward proposals and designate leaders. We want to work on the broadest unions, on the basis of the content that we will have defined there. But to say today what will be the perimeter of the rally would be premature. These elections, like the departmental ones, have a significant impact on the daily life of the French. They must be seen as such and not simply as a stepping stone towards the presidential election.

Is it still too early to talk about the presidential election?

Ian Brossat The urgency is to develop an alternative to liberal logic and not to embark on a race of small horses. The French, especially those who are most in difficulty, do not expect this from political leaders on the left. As far as we are concerned, this question will be tackled in due course and in particular at our congress in June. There is no question of skipping the stages.