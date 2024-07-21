Eurasia Group CEO says Joe Biden’s withdrawal from White House race still leaves Trump as favorite, but now Republican becomes older; new Democratic candidate could gain traction in campaign

In view of the announcement of the withdrawal of Joe Biden (democrat) for re-election in the USA, Donald Trump (Republican) may have set himself up for a trap by placing so much emphasis on the Democrat’s age, he told Poder360 Ian Bremmer, CEO of Eurasia Groupthe world’s leading political risk analysis consultancy.

“Now, the Republican becomes the oldest candidate in the race. This will certainly be used by his opponents.”, said Bremmer.

Trump is 78 years old. If he wins the race, he will be 82 years old at the end of his term in 2028. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is emerging as the favorite to take over the Democratic Party’s candidacy, will turn 60 in October 2024.

TRUMP MAINTAINS FAVORISM

For Bremmer, Trump remains the favorite in the November 5 election, but now the Democrats have “fighting chances”. According to him, the Democratic National Convention, which will be held in Chicago on August 19, will dominate the news in the coming weeks.

“Biden was about to be destroyed. He saw the internal polls of the last few days. That’s why he made the unprecedented decision to stay out. It’s unprecedented in American history.”declared the CEO of Eurasia.

With a lackluster performance during Biden’s 4 years in office, Kamala will have to overcome the more conservative electorate, who identify her with the progressive agenda of customs and resist a black woman in charge of the White House.