Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Pyotr Yan on March 7 apologized to his American rival at UFC 259 Aljamein Sterling for inflicting a prohibited strike.

“I didn’t want to strike a forbidden blow, I just made a big mistake and paid for it,” the athlete admitted.

The fight took place without spectators at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas. Conducted live REN TV channel. Yang was defeated and forfeited his UFC bantamweight title as a result of disqualification.

In total, the fighters spent four rounds. In the last of them, Ian hit the American with a knee in the head, who was standing with one knee on the canvas, which is prohibited in the UFC. Only Sterling’s consent to continue the fight could save Ian from disqualification, but after the blow, the American could not get to his feet.

According to the Russian, he did not immediately realize that the blow he had inflicted was forbidden. Due to the disqualification, the UFC deprived the athlete of a percentage of the paid broadcasts of the fight.

Also on March 7, UFC head Dana White announced that the organization intends to hold a rematch between Ian and Sterling. He assured that the fight will be organized as soon as possible.

On the day of the tournament, the American Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) tested Ian. At the same time, there is no information about whether Sterling took a doping test.

The day before, a video of the battle of the views of two athletes appeared on Instagram UFC. It was noted that the Russian discouraged the American, stating that he did not notice him, since he “in principle, sits as if he is not here.”