Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Pyotr Yan commented on the fight with Aljamain Sterling at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. An interview with a Russian was published on Youtube-channel ESPN MMA.

Yang again stated that he did not intentionally strike the forbidden strike. He added that there was no command from his corner to knee his opponent, and accused Sterling of not wanting to continue the fight.

“After the referee told the doctor that he would stop the fight, Sterling, you yourself saw it, as if every second it got worse and worse. I think he could have continued the fight, but clearly did not want to, ”he said.

Ian, 28, lost to Sterling by disqualification at the UFC on March 7. For the first time, the fate of the title was decided in this way. The Russian suffered his first defeat in the UFC.