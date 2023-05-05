Iago Falque, with a fracture in the Nacional vs. America: is it enough for the finals?

After overcoming the physical problems that prevented him from continuing last year, the Spanish Iago Falque had become one of the key pieces of América de Cali this season.

In 16 games played in the League, 11 starts, and 951 minutes on the pitch, Falque scored four goals and provided two assists to keep América at the top of the table.

However, a strong blow from Andrés Salazar, an Atlético Nacional player, took Falque out of this Thursday’s game, postponed from date 14 of the 2023-I League.

Despite the severity of the offence, the game’s central judge, Wander Mosquera, considered that it only deserved a yellow card for Salazar.

The Spaniard published a message on his social networks in which he warned that the injury he suffered is very complex and will sideline him for a long time.

The fans of América wake up with very bad news… It is also a significant loss for the League, the level that Falque had been showing gave the tournament height. pic.twitter.com/Mx6I7bAChL — Juan Felipe Cadavid (@JFCadavid) May 5, 2023

Salazar also spoke through his social networks and apologized to Falque for what happened.

Diagnosis of Iago Falque’s injury

América de Cali issued a statement this Friday in which it diagnoses the Spanish soccer player’s injury.



“After the strong infraction received last night (Thursday 9 in the match against Atlético Nacional, our midfielder Iago Falque was evaluated by medical personnel and his diagnosis is a fractured tibia in his left leg. We will soon communicate more details and the estimated recovery time”, explained the club.

The initial calculation regarding the time that Falque will be off the pitch is three months, which takes him out of the rest of the championship and makes him think about the second half of the year.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news