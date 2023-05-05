Saturday, May 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iago Falque, with a fracture in the Nacional vs. America: is it enough for the finals?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Iago Falque, with a fracture in the Nacional vs. America: is it enough for the finals?


close

Iago Falque injury

Iago Falque injury

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

Iago Falque injury

The Spanish player could not finish the game that his team lost 2-1.

After overcoming the physical problems that prevented him from continuing last year, the Spanish Iago Falque had become one of the key pieces of América de Cali this season.

In 16 games played in the League, 11 starts, and 951 minutes on the pitch, Falque scored four goals and provided two assists to keep América at the top of the table.

See also  Juan Carlos Osorio apologized to the fans of America

However, a strong blow from Andrés Salazar, an Atlético Nacional player, took Falque out of this Thursday’s game, postponed from date 14 of the 2023-I League.

Despite the severity of the offence, the game’s central judge, Wander Mosquera, considered that it only deserved a yellow card for Salazar.

The Spaniard published a message on his social networks in which he warned that the injury he suffered is very complex and will sideline him for a long time.

Salazar also spoke through his social networks and apologized to Falque for what happened.

Diagnosis of Iago Falque’s injury

América de Cali issued a statement this Friday in which it diagnoses the Spanish soccer player’s injury.

“After the strong infraction received last night (Thursday 9 in the match against Atlético Nacional, our midfielder Iago Falque was evaluated by medical personnel and his diagnosis is a fractured tibia in his left leg. We will soon communicate more details and the estimated recovery time”, explained the club.

See also  Barcelona has no interest in renewing Sergi Roberto

The initial calculation regarding the time that Falque will be off the pitch is three months, which takes him out of the rest of the championship and makes him think about the second half of the year.

SPORTS
With Soccerred

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Iago #Falque #fracture #Nacional #America #finals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Disc review | Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular artists of our time, and now he’s freed himself from the burden of chart pop

Disc review | Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular artists of our time, and now he's freed himself from the burden of chart pop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result