The Spanish midfielder Iago Falque33, terminated his contract with América after the shooting attack on his vehicle in the Colombian city of Calia fact that happened when he was not in the place on August 18, the scarlet club reported this Thursday.

“After the events of public knowledge that occurred on August 18, the player Iago Falque Silva decided to terminate his contractual relationship with our professional team,” the Red Devils detailed in a statement.

“As an institution we deeply regret this decision, but we understand and accept the determination taken by the Spanish midfielder and his family. We appreciate Iago’s professionalism and commitment during the period that he defended our shirt and we wish him much success in the future,” the statement underlines. official.

América de Cali said in a statement two weeks ago that the attack, during which Falque’s truck received several shots, occurred “in the vicinity of the Cascajal sports venue.”

According to the club, “The authorities are at the forefront collecting all the evidence to clarify the facts and be able to issue an official version to public opinion”.

In a video posted on social networks, a man who is apparently the one who was driving Falque’s vehicle shows at least three bullet wounds in the body of the truck and explains that he was going to get gas when the attack took place.

During his time at América, Falque played 34 games -in the league, Colombia Cup and South American Cup- in which he scored six goals and served three assists.

