The passage of the Spanish Iago Falque through Colombian soccer ended abruptly. The Spanish player resigned from América de Cali and returned to his country after a confused attack.

In the midst of a difficult environment at the club due to the poor results, the truck belonging to the soccer player received several bullet wounds on August 19.

The authorities investigated the case and said that it had nothing to do with soccer and assured that it was an attempted robbery of Falque’s driver.

However, the player put his safety above and said goodbye to Colombian soccer. After taking some time to analyze the situation, he finally left the team.Falque broke his silence on Tuesday: he gave an interview to the Spanish outlet Relevo and in it he explained the reasons why he decided that the best thing for him was to leave America and Colombia.

Iago Falqué, in his official presentation, next to the president of América, Mauricio Romero, in January 2022. See also Hugo Rodallega, surprised by not reaching America: "I don't know what happened anymore"

Iago Falque put the safety of his family first

The Spaniard admitted that he analyzed his situation with his family, but in the end, at their request, he decided to leave Colombian football and with his wife they decided to return to Spain.

“The Police advised me not to leave the house and when they ruled out all the hypotheses, they investigated and said it was a robbery. Then I left Cali due to pressure from my family. They wanted me to leave there. I was in Miami for a few days to Clarify myself and see what was best, what I wanted and what I didn’t. Coldly, together with my wife, we decided that I would return to Spain,” Falque mentioned.

The Spaniard mentioned that he was quite afraid of the acts of violence that he had to witness in Cali and although they did not attack him directly, he was concerned because what would have happened had he been inside the vehicle with his son in that shooting.

“About three shots were heard, but when they called me, they mentioned that they had shot my car from behind and with my driver inside, because one gets scared. My son could have gone behind. If that had been the case, we would not be talking about a scare. It’s what I value the most.” Falque said.

Despite this, the player mentioned that the fans of America loved him and that what he experienced in terms of security had nothing to do with any problem with them. In addition, the club proposed that he stay and they gave him the guarantees to return, but he preferred to step aside.

“The fans loved me a lot and I was highly respected. In this case it was something very casual. The club gave me all the time I needed to decide. They have been very understanding. They know that I am European and that we are used to other kinds of things. Ensuring security is very complicated. It was my decision”, concluded Falque.

For now, Iago Falque is still without a team and still does not know when he can play again, as he is still in shock after what he experienced in Colombia, although he believes that he has the necessary time to recover from the bad episode and play again in the not too distant future. .

Falque managed to spend just over a year and a half in America, which he arrived at at the beginning of 2022. Two injuries complicated his time at the club, but he managed to play 34 games in all official competitions, with six goals and three assists.

