CR Madrid Saturday, April 2, 2022, 8:57 p.m.



Iago Aspas criticized the referee Pablo González Fuertes for having awarded three penalties in favor of Real Madrid, the first two “penalties”, according to the Celta striker and the last and definitive one that gave the non-existent whites the victory. «The first two have been, but the last one has not. The only thing missing was the last whistle to throw it Pablo, “launched Iago Aspas in reference to the Asturian referee. “It seems that he wanted Benzema’s hat trick”, the Galician player came to say, after the two maximum penalties marked by the Madrid top scorer and another missed by the Frenchman.

«I have told the referee that in the last penalty that he has called the one who runs over Kevin is Mendy. We have deserved something more, but it is not worth having deserved it or not. I’m going to go home,” acknowledged Aspas, who also complained to the referee that Celta’s disallowed goal should have gone up on the scoreboard, “because the play changed.” «I continued because I thought I had no one behind me. I don’t have eyes on my back, and I told the referee that when Courtois played it was another play, but he told me no, “Aspas resigned.

“I don’t know if we deserved to win…” admitted Courtois, who recalled that in the first half he had to make “two saves”. However, the Belgian goalkeeper said that “three fair penalties” had been awarded in favor of Real Madrid. “The first and second are clear,” he added.