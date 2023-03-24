National team football is back and now with the preparations to qualify for the eurocup, some authoritative voices begin to describe the processes of each person to get to where they are. It was the case of Iago Aspas (35)forward of Celta Vigowho took advantage of the return to the Spanish team to express what seemed stuck to say about some decisions of the previous coach, Luis Enrique Martinez and the decisions you made in the past.
Aspas, returns to national duties with the Spanish team and by the hand of Luis de La Fuente, after being absent for almost four years, since june 2019. The veteran forward pointed out and criticized that in the previous cycle there were not many alternatives up front for when things did not go as planned, saying: “we didn’t have a plan B when plan A got stuck. We had no options to turn the situation around.”
The Celta striker was quite clear and expressed that he did not agree with Luis Enrique in decision-making in the previous calls and stressed that he himself would have been a good alternative in the different challenges and scenarios that ‘La Roja’ faced. Iago Aspas also made it clear that he was a player who had a lot of work and displayed himself in each game. “My data is there, I do more than 10 kilometers per game. Aspas took the opportunity to define himself as a player “versatile, I can play in several positions, either in striker or on the wing” and that very surely would have contributed to what it was.
Based on the way in which Aspas stated that he did not agree and the complexity of the situation with former coach Luis Enrique, it is clear that they do not have any contact. The Spanish attacker said he had gone through “difficult times. He was not there and he did things well in my team”. It was evident that there was a level of frustration for the decisions made at that time and now that the national team is going through a new cycle, for Iago Aspas “It is a pride and privilege to defend my team”.
