The tie is trading down Tonight in Bullets, something normal seeing that the Celta is incapable from win at home and that Spanish has not yet been released at home (follow the game live on AS.com). The people of Vigo are, together with Cádiz, the worst place in the category, while the parrots are the second worst visitor, only overcome by the bottom I raised. In addition, the last five confrontations between the sky blue and the blue and white were resolved with a draw. Everything that don’t be an X, will be a surprise.

The need tightens the Celtic, indebted to his hobby and to qualifying fear. They have four cushion points on the descent, but the expectations were other very different and the experience of the last years crushes the Celtician. Among the remembered stays is that grotesque party in Cornellà before a Espanyol descended. Nothing to see that salvation with that of 2013, when Aspas broke the waist of Colotto. Precisely, the return of moañés is the joy of the week. The eternal savior Celeste returns after the masterful move of causing the fifth yellow when knowing he was injured in the action of the goal against Valencia.

If we talk about goal, that word has a name and surname in Espanyol: Raúl de Tomás. The main auctioneer from LaLiga (50 shots) sum eight goals and two assists, which means he participates in more than half of his team’s goals. RdT arrives rested after not participating in the Cup to face a rival who brings back extraordinary memories. His only one hat-trick in First it was before the celtic. He did it with the Rayo shirt in January 2019 (4-2), when the pandemic was only found in fiction. And it seems like yesterday.