The owner of Iberia will repurify shares worth 1,000 million euros in the next 12 months Aerolineas holding



02/28/2025



Updated at 08: 40h.





The Iberia matrix, IAG, obtained a net profit of 2,732 million euros in 2024, 2.9% more compared to 2023, and announces a new dividend distribution of 6 cents per share by last year. Airline holding … He has also pledged to repurchase shares worth 1,000 million euros in the next 12 months.

In the results submitted to the CNMV this Friday, the group recognizes an advance of 9% of the income up to 32,100 million euros attributed to the solidity of its brands and the focus on operations, while the exploitation benefit before exceptional items increased by 26.7%, up to 4,443 million euros.

(There will be extension).











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers