The owner of Iberia does not rule out launching a new low -cost airline in Barajas if it does not reach an agreement with the pilots of the Express subsidiary to update the agreement



02/28/2025



Updated at 13: 31h.





The owner of Iberia, IAG, remains an eye Avizor before the possible entry of Lufthansa and Air France into the capital of Air Europa. The Hispanic-British holding company already decided to participate in the capital increase of Air Europa launched in the last … quarter of last year not to see its participation of 20% and that same movement is not discarded now if the Balearic airline launches a new extension to accommodate a partner as it is looking at right now. “If another investor enters, we will assess whether to attend,” said the CEO of IAG, Luis Gallego, in a call with media after the presentation of the group.

The Spanish manager has referred to IAG’s investment in Air Europa as “purely financial” after the failed acquisition in summer for the reluctance of the European Commission to the operation. «We have tried to do it for more than five years because it was the most suitable for developing the ‘hub’ of Madrid. Air Europa now seeks the best way to develop, but we will continue to bet on decks where we plan to grow between 4 and 5% this year, ”Galician has detailed about the threat that a direct competitor like Lufthansa or Air France between fully in the ‘hub’ of Barajas (the second most important of the group after London Heathrow) to compete with Iberia.

In the same Madrid infrastructure, also the owner of British Airways and Vueling does not rule out entering now with a new ‘low cost’ airline if the conversations with the Iberia Express unions do not bear fruit for the pilot’s agreement for the pilot’s agreement, as has advanced this Friday five days. The executive president of Iberia, Marco Sansavinisaid Friday that what one of the unions of the low -cost subsidiary (the UPPA majority) of the once Spanish flag company has claimed, “can be carried out ahead of the competitiveness of Iberia Express.” Gallego has continued to remember that it is “an excellent airline”, but that if it loses that efficiency “we would value other options to compete in the ‘hub’ of Madrid.”

These statements have occurred after the presentation of 2024 of the group, which has resulted in a net profit of 2,732 million euros, 3% more compared to the previous year.











