International Airlines Group (IAG), the group to which the airlines British Airways, Iberia, Vueling or Aer Lingus belong, suffered a record net loss of 6,923 million euros in 2020, as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, compared to profit of 1,715 million obtained in the previous year, as reported by the group this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In addition to a drop in revenue of 69.4%, to 7,806 million, the losses are due to the cost of an exceptional item of 3,061 million for the coverage of fuel purchases made before the price collapsed due to the collapse of the demand around the world, and by the depreciation of the fleet that were retired or stopped early. The result of operations, before special items and taxes, showed losses of 4,365 million euros compared to a profit from operations of 3,285 million in 2019.

Despite this crisis, as of December 31, the group’s liquidity was 10.3 billion euros, including 2.7 billion from a capital increase and a loan of 2 billion pounds sterling with guarantees from the British Government. A higher figure than before the pandemic.

As a result of the covid-19, the group expects that demand will remain at very low levels for several years and that it will not recover the levels observed in 2019 until at least 2023. By 2021, given the “uncertainty” about the recovery of traffic air has not given forecasts.

Along these lines, it has taken steps to reduce its aircraft fleet and associated maintenance costs. During 2020, a considerable number of aircraft were stopped and temporarily parked and reduced operations focused on flying the most fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, where possible.

The group also decided to accelerate the withdrawal of its older four-engine longhaul fleet. British Airways retired its fleet of 32 Boeing 747-400s and Iberia retired its fleet of 15 Airbus A340-600s. In addition to these casualties, 37 aircraft were stopped ahead of schedule, either pending their sale or return to lessors, which brings the reduction of the fleet to 84 aircraft. However, IAG also received 34 aircraft during the year, as detailed in the section on investment in fixed assets. The early retirement and return of these aircraft resulted in an exceptional impairment charge of 837 million euros; An exceptional charge of € 108 million was also recorded related to the impairment of inventories and the recognition of provisions related to the end of leases.