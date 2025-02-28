IAG studies launching a new ‘low cost’ airline in Madrid if you do not reach an agreement with Iberia Express pilots

The IAG group, owner of Iberia, Vueling and British Airways, considers to launch a new ‘low cost’ based in Madrid if negotiations with the majority union of Iberia Express pilots, UPPA, which claims a salary improvement. Information that this Friday has advanced the newspaper Five days.

IAG will go to the capital increase of Air Europa with 16 million and will maintain its participation in 20%

“The ideal scenario is an agreement,” said his CEO, Luis Gallego, in the presentation to the media of the multinational results. “It is an excellent airline”, in reference to Iberia Express. “That is the base scenario. If an agreement does not occur and efficiency is lost, we would assess other options to feed the hub in Madrid and grow in low cost, ”he stressed.

The CEO of Iberia, Marco Sansavini, has also pointed out that the two axes on which the ‘low cost’ subsidiary is, on the one hand, the “basis of competitiveness cost” and, on the other, “an agreement with the union representatives”. “It is essential that these two conditions continue,” he said. “What one of the unions has claimed can be carried out ahead of competitiveness,” said UPPA’s claim to equate the salaries of Iberia Express to those who keep the Iberia pilots. “Our intention is to reach an agreement,” Sansavini nuanced.

The group has also pointed out that it maintains its vocation to turn decks into a hub, that is, a large airport that focuses operations in southern Europe. To achieve this, he sought the acquisition of Air Europa. However, he ended up renouncing for the demands of the European Commission that required the transfer of routes to not reduce customer competition and options.

With the purchase of Air Europa “Madrid was going to develop faster,” said Gallego. “This year we plan to grow” in this airfield “between 4% and 5%,” he said. “We will take longer to get what we wanted, but we will make it a reference hub in Europe.”

IAG still maintains 20% of the capital of Air Europa, which is valuing its options to pass to another competitor. That participation is “a financial investment,” said Gallego. “If another partner enters, we will assess whether we go to the extension to maintain financial investment or not. We are out of management, we have always been. They will do what is most convenient for your business and we are most convenient for ours, ”he has settled.

The controversial management of Ryanair: millions in public aid, downward benefits and insults to politicians



On its results, IAG obtained a benefit of 2,732 million euros in 2024, 2.9% above the result of 2023; and its income increased by 8.98%, to 32,100 million euros.