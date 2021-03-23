Iberia plane. Pablo Monge

IAG, the airline group to which Iberia belongs, has signed a credit line with the banks for 1,500 million euros (1,755 million dollars). The credit line has a maturity of three years, extendable for another two.

The credit is guaranteed by eligible aircraft assets free of charges, as well as take-off and landing rights (slots) at London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports. The line of credit is available to Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, each of which has a separate borrower limit.

British Airways has in turn canceled a line of credit that expired on June 23, 2021, and that had 786 million dollars (662 million euros) not drawn on. In addition, approximately 400 million euros of credit lines are expected to expire without being used at the end of March. In total, credit lines have increased by 400 million. Its average period of availability is 1.5 years.

IAG has a liquidity position of 10.3 billion euros as of March 31. Of this amount, 7.8 billion are in cash, 1.7 billion in undrawn lines of credit and 800 million lines of credit for aircraft commitments. The group suffered record losses in 2020 of 6,923 million due to the aviation stoppage due to the pandemic.