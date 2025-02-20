The Iberia matrix, IAG, has been one of the most favored firms with the European stock market increases of this start of the year. This led to its price to exceed 4.3 euros per share at the beginning of this month, these are levels not seen since February 2020. But, from these years of the year, the titles of the Spanish and British airlines correct a 10, 10, 3%. The last lunge received it with a 3%drop, with which it has lost the 4 euros in the last session, leaving its price at 3.94 euros. Even so, almost all analysts who follow the evolution of this firm consider that it still has a tour above these levels in the coming monthsaccording to the market consensus that collects Bloomberg.

On average, the expert consensus hopes that it reaches 4.46 euros in the coming months, which represents a potential to travel over 13% for this airline. More than 70% of the analysis houses continues to advise to expose themselves to this companywhich are 23 signatures of the 32 that congregates the consensus of this tool. From the rest, seven firms consider that it is better to maintain, 22%, and only two recommend selling their company’s titles.

Within the firms that recommend acquiring positions in IAG, The one that sees the highest flight For this company is Panmure Liberum, since Wait for the 6.74 euros to reachabove the historical maximums of the company and those that are at 71%. It also highlights the assessment of Kepler Cheuvreux, which estimates that it will fly up to 5.6 euros, of which it is 42% distance. These levels are in the Environment of the historical maximums of this company: the 5.76 euros he scored in November 2015levels that have not played since then.

This is also the case of JP Morgan, who is one of the most optimistic with the future of the price of this firm, and Visualize that it will assert up to 5.5 euros. Analysts in this house say that “IAG is our best choice for 2025. Despite the good behavior since March 2024, with IAG scoring 140% up, we hope they continue to obtain better results. This is based on our analysis of five winds of income tail due to the income for the available seat ratio (known as Rask) this year, above what the market currently expects. “

From the entity they explain that “It is based on greater price growth, the increase in shares of shares and a new requalification. We increase our EBIT (benefits before subtracting interest and taxes) by 2025 by 6%, up to 4,850 million euros, Thanks to the increase in prices and now we place ourselves 8% above the company’s consensus“, which has also motivated that” our objective price for December 2026 rises 10%, up to 5.50 euros, “they score from JP Morgan.

Instead, Banco Sabadell’s analysis team He estimates that the tour will be up to 5.2 euros this yearwhich in turn are the maximum of February of the year 2020. These are the levels prior to the start of the pandemic, a moment that especially affected the airlines in the limitation of mobility worldwide, and of which IAG has not achieved recover in the parquet five years after Covid Crash.

Less optimistic

In recent weeks, only two of the experts who have reviewed their valuation of the company’s titles have an objective price below four euros, and have not made changes. Santander Group, the last analysis entity to review the value of the company’s shares, He has reiterated that they visualize the price at 3.9 euros although it also maintains its purchase council. Meanwhile, the Davy analysis entity values ​​this airline at 3.76 euros, 3.5% below the levels at which the action currently quotes, while recommending to maintain positions.

Even so, since the end of January two signatures have worsened their recommendation. Intermoney values ​​and Goldman Sachs have changed the sign that hung the firm to buy to maintain, although at the same time both signatures They improved the valuation for the company’s titles. In the case of Intermoney, the target price rose 21%, from 3.3 euros to 4 euros. Meanwhile, the Goldman Sachs increase for titles is 25%, up to 4.5 euros per share.