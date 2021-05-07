International Airlines Group (IAG), the group to which the airlines British Airways, Iberia, Vueling or Aer Lingus belong, suffered losses of 1,067 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, 36.6% less compared to the red numbers of 1,683 million that it registered in the same period of the previous year, as a consequence of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent imposition of travel and border restrictions in most countries, as reported by the group this Friday to the National Commission of the Stock Market (CNMV).

Total revenue fell 78.9% to 968 million euros, although passenger revenues fell 88.4% to 459 million. The group was only able to operate a reduced flight program that left operating capacity in only 19.6% of that registered in the first quarter of 2019, and 21.9% of that registered in the first quarter of 2020 However, it operated 1,306 additional cargo flights, resulting in a record cargo revenue for the quarter of € 350 million. During the first three months, IAG’s capacity, measured in seat kilometers offered (AKO), fell 78.1% compared to 2020 and 80.4% compared to 2019, registering decreases in all regions.

The result of operations, before special items and taxes, showed losses of 1,068 million euros compared to losses of 1,860 million in the first quarter of 2020. Despite this crisis, as of March 31, the group’s liquidity was of 10,500 million euros, although net debt grew by 18.5% year-on-year, to 11,564 million euros.

Measures to reactivate traffic

Given the uncertainty regarding when the elimination of travel restrictions imposed by governments will occur and the continued impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, IAG assured that it will not provide profit forecasts for 2021, although it has demanded that governments act to recover air traffic. Specifically, the airline group requires four “key measures”: unrestricted travel corridors between countries with successful vaccination programs and effective testing protocols, such as the United Kingdom and the United States; affordable, simple, and proportionate tests to replace expensive quarantines and extensive tests; Borders staffed with sufficient personnel to use contactless technology, and digital certificates for test and vaccination documentation in order to facilitate international travel.

With all these measures, the CEO of IAG, Luis Gallego, assures that it will “allow our skies to reopen safely” in a travel sector that supports a global industry that generates 13 million jobs in Europe. “There is a high level of pent-up travel demand and aviation will play a critical role in reconnecting people and reviving economies,” he said.

Weekly cash consumption fell to 175 million euros in the first quarter of the year, a figure that compares with the 215 million that the company was burning each week in the fourth quarter of 2020. In any case, the company expects that this parameter accelerates again to 200 million euros in the second quarter of 2021.

This quarter, the group has reduced total operating expenses by 68.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, leaving them at 2,036 million euros. Personnel expenses, for example, have plummeted 49.6% to € 622 million, while landing and navigation rates have fallen 73.5% to € 173 million.