He said it was too early to conclude whether there was a trend or broader ramifications to the Israeli conflict in Gaza, noting that some bookings were declining to Cairo.

Gallego added that bookings in the first and second quarters of 2024 are currently in line with expectations, but it is too early to say how that might change.

IAG reported a 39 percent year-on-year increase in quarterly operating profit before exceptional items to 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion), while French airline France-KLM reported a 31 percent increase to 1.3 billion euros.

“During the third quarter, we saw strong and continued demand across all our routes, especially North and South Atlantic and in all leisure destinations across Europe,” said Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG.

IAG said it recorded an increase in operating margin by 20.2 percent, from 16.6 percent in the previous year, adding that its strong results will allow it to pay off debt, which amounted to 8 billion euros compared to 11.1 billion euros in the previous year.